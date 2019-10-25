Q3 2019 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Darron M. Anderson - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Ranger Energy Services' Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Brandon Blossman, our CFO, who will offer his comments in a moment.



This morning, I'm not going to dwell on the challenging macro backdrop, budget exhaustion or even the hope of an early 2020 E&P budget reload, as these are all factors well outside of our control. Instead, I will focus more on what we at Ranger do have control of, what we've accomplished to date, where we continue to spend our effort and what we hope to accomplish in the coming quarters.



With the close of third quarter, here's what we've accomplished: first, cash flow and net debt reduction.