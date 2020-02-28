Q4 2019 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Darron M. Anderson - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Ranger Energy Services Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Brandon Blossman, our CFO, who will offer his comments in a moment.



While today's call is to focus on our Q4 results and to share an outlook for 2020, I would like to spend the beginning of this call highlighting some of our operational accomplishments and metrics for the full year of 2019.



To set the backdrop for 2019, I would like to remind you of a few strategies we communicated early last year. Our primary focus entering 2019 was cash flow generation and using that cash to further pay down the modest level of debt carried on our balance sheet.