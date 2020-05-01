Q1 2020 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Ranger Energy Services First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Brandon Blossman, our CFO, who will offer his comments in a moment. Well, a lot has changed since we last spoke. But before we focus on the changes, I'll briefly discuss what has remained constant across Q1.



Record rig revenue per hour and record wireline stage count again led to consistent revenue and EBITDA performance, both approximately flat to 4Q '19 results. Strong cash flow from operations were directed toward modest growth CapEx items, debt reduction and stock buybacks, which Brandon will cover in detail momentarily.



I think our results speak for