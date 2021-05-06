Q1 2021 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Darron M. Anderson - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to Ranger Energy Services' First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is, Brandon Blossman, as always, our CFO, who will offer his comments in a moment. First quarter presented some very unique challenges for Ranger. The compounding effect of several activity disruptions that I will talk about in a moment had a material impact to our quarter's performance. However, while we had planned for better results, the fundamentals of our business and performance metrics are all pointing in the right direction as indicated by our Q1 exit rates and the start to Q2.



As I walk through the business today, I hope to clearly