Q4 2021 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Ranger Energy Services Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Stuart Bodden, CEO. Please go ahead.



Stuart N. Bodden - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. This is Stuart Bodden, President and CEO of Ranger Energy Services. I'm joined today by Ranger's CFO, Brandon Blossman. Welcome to the Q4 2021 Ranger Energy Services Analyst Call.



Before we begin, I would like to recognize the citizens of Ukraine. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has made it difficult to celebrate the most recent run-up in oil prices, but the Ukrainian's bravery and resilience is an inspiration to us all.



Regarding Ranger, Brandon and I have been looking forward to speaking with you for some time. We're excited about the basic integration, Ranger's Q4 results and our outlook for 2022. As you may have noted, we have changed our reporting lines to provide greater transparency into