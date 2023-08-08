Aug 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Ranger Energy Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this event is being recorded. And now I would like to turn the conference over to Shelley Weimer, VP of Reporting and Finance. Please go ahead.
Shelley M. Weimer - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - VP of External Reporting & Compliance
Thank you, operator, and welcome to Ranger Energy Services Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. After the market closed yesterday, Ranger issued a press release summarizing operating and financial results for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2023. This press release, together with accompanying presentation materials, are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rangerenergy.com.
Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking statements due to various risks
Q2 2023 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...