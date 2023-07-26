Q2 2023 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions.



Keith Alfred McCue - RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. - SVP of Finance & IR



Thank you, Chelsea. Good morning, and welcome to RenaissanceRe's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Kevin O'Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Qutub, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



First, some housekeeping matters. Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. It's important to note that actual results may differ materially from the expectations shared