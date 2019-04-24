Apr 24, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Renasant Corporation 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would like to now turn the conference over to Mr. John Oxford. Please go ahead.
John Sidney Oxford - Renasant Corporation - Senior VP & Director of Marketing
Thank you, Alissa. Good morning and thank you for joining us for Renasant Corporation's 2019 First Quarter and Year-End Webcast and Conference Call. Participating in this call today are members of Renasant's executive management team.
Before we begin, let me remind you that some of our comments during this call may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainty. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include, but are not limited to, interest rate fluctuation, regulatory changes, portfolio performance and other factors discussed in our recent filings with
Q1 2019 Renasant Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 24, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...