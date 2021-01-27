Q4 2020 Renasant Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Renasant Corp 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Note this event is being recorded. Now I'd like to turn the conference over to Ms. Kelly Hutcheson, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.



Kelly W. Hutcheson - Renasant Corporation - Executive VP & CAO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Renasant Corporation's 2020 Fourth Quarter Webcast and Conference Call. Participating in this call today are members of Renasant's executive management team. Before we begin, please note that many of our comments during this call will be forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainty. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Obviously, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pace of the distribution and administration of the COVID vaccine, the federal, state and local measures taken to arrest the virus as well as all of the follow