Q3 2021 Renasant Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Kelly W. Hutcheson - Renasant Corporation - Executive VP & CAO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Renasant Corporation's 2021 Third Quarter Webcast and Conference Call. Participating in this call today are members of Renasant's executive management team. Before we begin, please note that many of our comments during this call will be forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainty. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.



Although the markets in which we operate reopened over the first half of 2021 in connection with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. The spread of the Delta variant during much of the third quarter reminds us that the