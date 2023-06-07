Jun 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Company - Analyst



Sharon Zackfia at William Blair & Company. Really happy to have with us Jonathan Neman, CEO and Co-founder of Sweetgreen.



Sweetgreen, for those of you who hopefully have all been, is an emerging concept in the United States, roughly 200 locations. We think easily a four or five bagger from the current domestic penetration and very excited about their digitally led format, which we're going to talk more about today, very strong digital penetration.



And we think that that as well as this kind of better-for-you cuisine that Sweetgreen serves freshly made to order does really encourage above-average customer frequency and kind of a subscription-like element to the business.



Jonathan is going to give a five- or 10-minute overview, and then we're going to go into a fireside chat format. Thank you.



Jonathan Neman - Sweetgreen, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President, CEO, & Co-founder



Good morning, everyone. How's everyone doing today? Great to see you all. Before I get started