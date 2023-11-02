Q3 2023 Sweetgreen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Jeannie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Sweetgreen, Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been background noise. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. Rebecca Nounou, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Rebecca Nounou - Sweetgreen, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Here with me today are Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Mitch Reback, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, we have a couple of reminders. Our earnings release is available on our website at investor.sweetgreen.com. During this call, we will be making comments of a forward-looking nature. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks and uncertainties. For more information about some of these risks, please review the company's SEC filings, including the section titled Risk Factors in our