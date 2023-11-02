Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Jeannie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Sweetgreen, Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been background noise. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)
Thank you. Rebecca Nounou, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.
Rebecca Nounou - Sweetgreen, Inc. - Head of IR
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Here with me today are Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Mitch Reback, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, we have a couple of reminders. Our earnings release is available on our website at investor.sweetgreen.com. During this call, we will be making comments of a forward-looking nature. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks and uncertainties. For more information about some of these risks, please review the company's SEC filings, including the section titled Risk Factors in our
Q3 2023 Sweetgreen Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
