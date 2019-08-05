Q2 2019 Shake Shack Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, and welcome to Shake Shack's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) It's now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Melissa Calandruccio, Investor Relations. You may begin.



Melissa Eve Calandruccio - ICR, LLC - SVP



Thank you, James, and good evening, everyone. Joining me for Shake Shack's conference call is our CEO, Randy Garutti; and CFO, Tara Comonte.



During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are available in our earnings release and the appendix to our supplemental materials.



Some of today's statements may be forward-looking and actual results may differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed February 25, 2019. Any forward