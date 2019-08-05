Aug 05, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, and welcome to Shake Shack's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) It's now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Melissa Calandruccio, Investor Relations. You may begin.
Melissa Eve Calandruccio - ICR, LLC - SVP
Thank you, James, and good evening, everyone. Joining me for Shake Shack's conference call is our CEO, Randy Garutti; and CFO, Tara Comonte.
During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are available in our earnings release and the appendix to our supplemental materials.
Some of today's statements may be forward-looking and actual results may differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed February 25, 2019. Any forward
Q2 2019 Shake Shack Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...