Dec 01, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

John Stephenson Glass - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Good morning, everyone. It's John Glass from Morgan Stanley, I'm the restaurant analyst here. Welcome back to our global consumer conference, virtual edition.



Well, with that, it's my pleasure to introduce Shake Shack, a brand that I think nobody needs an introduction to. And with us today -- joining us today virtually are the company's Chief Executive Officer, Randy Garutti; as well as the company's President and Chief Financial