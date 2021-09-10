Sep 10, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Jared Garber - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Business Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I'm Jared Garber, the restaurant analyst here at Goldman Sachs. Today, we are joined by Randy Garutti, Shake Shack's CEO; and Katie Fogertey, Shake Shack's CFO. Randy and Katie, thank you guys so much for being with us today, and a special welcome to Katie. I think this might be your first conference in front of investors as the CFO. Certainly, interesting to be on the other side of the desk from you this time around.



Katherine Irene Fogertey - Shake Shack Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Jared. Nice to be on the other side of a conversation with you as well.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Business AnalystObviously, have a lot of questions about the business or trajectory of the recovery, the cost environment. But I wanted to start off, Katie, you've been there a couple of months now. You've looked at the business for a couple of years on