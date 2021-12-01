Dec 01, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Thank you for joining us. My name is Jeff Bernstein, and I'm the restaurant and foodservice distribution analyst at Barclays. I'm thrilled to introduce our next presenting company, Shake Shack. With us this morning from their New York City headquarters, we have Randy Garutti, CEO; and Katie Fogertey, CFO.



By way of background, for those not familiar, Shake Shack is a fast casual chain with roughly 200 company-operated units in the U.S., while licensing an additional 20-plus inside and another 120-plus outside the U.S. Shake Shack is impressively on track to deliver 20% unit growth in 2021 and looking like another 20%-plus growth in 2022 on the path to 450 U.S. company-operated units long term. So, just more than double where they are today.



So thank you, Randy and Katie for joining us this morning. I figured I would kick it off with some bigger picture questions and then drill down more specifically to the Shake Shack brand.



Questions and Answers: