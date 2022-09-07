Shake Shack Inc at Goldman Sachs Retail Conference Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 05:45PM GMT

Jared Garber - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Business Analyst



Well, thanks, everyone. I'm not sure if we've got (inaudible) new faces in the room or not. But if we do, which I'm sure we have at least a few, I'll introduce myself. Jared Garber, lead restaurant analyst here at Goldman.



I'm lucky to be joined on stage by the Shake Shack management team. So CEO, Randy Garutti; and CFO, Katie Fogertey, two people that I've had a chance to get to know pretty well over the last few years. I thank you both for your time, really appreciate it.



I guess before we dive into long term, we just had a discussion with Sweetgreen about long-term TAMs and thinking through opportunities on unit growth. But I think there's somewhat of a similar dynamic playing out right now in terms of this urban, suburban shift on what's going on with the current trend.



So despite you not maybe wanting to focus too much on that, we'll start there and get a sense of kind of what you're seeing, what you saw last quarter and what you're seeing with -- in more recent trends.



Questions and