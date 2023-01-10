Shake Shack Inc at ICR Conference Transcript

Jan 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Peter Mokhlis Saleh - BTIG, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Restaurant Analyst



I'm Peter Saleh, a restaurant and food distribution analyst at BTIG. Joining me this morning is the team from Shake Shack to tell us more about the brand's journey to bring their delicious burgers, fries, shakes to every corner of the globe.



Following the initial debut in New York City in 2004, the company has expanded to over 430 locations system-wide, including 285 in the U.S. and over 145 international locations. Despite all the pandemic-related challenges, including labor, construction, permitting delays, higher costs, the brand is on pace to operate about 80% more units versus -- in 2023 versus prepandemic.



Please join me in welcoming Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer; Katie Fogertey, Chief Financial Officer.



Randall J. Garutti - Shake Shack Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks. Good morning, everybody. Welcome back in person at ICR. We're happy to be here with you. We just reported this morning a little prerelease of a really strong fourth quarter