Q2 2023 Shake Shack Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Shake Shack's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Michael Oriolo, Director of FP&A. Thank you. You may begin.



Michael Oriolo -



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Joining me for Shake Shack's conference call is our CEO, Randy Garutti and CFO, Katie Fogertey.



During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are available on our earnings release and financial details section of our shareholder letter.



Some of today's statements may be forward looking, and actual results may differ materially to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2023.



Any forward