Mar 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Membership Collective Group, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.
Thomas Allen, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin your conference.
Thomas Glassbrooke Allen - Membership Collective Group Inc. - CFO
Thank you for joining us today to discuss the Membership Collective Group's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. My name is Thomas Allen, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer. I'm here this morning with Andrew Carnie, our CEO. Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that represent our beliefs or expectations about future events. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that may cause such differences are described in our SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking
Q4 2022 Membership Collective Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...