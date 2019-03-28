Mar 28, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Presentation
Mar 28, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Martin ten Brink
* Tjerk Huysinga
Fluxys Belgium SA - Former Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Christopher Kuplent
BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Head of European Energy Equity Research
* Irene Himona
Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst
* Jonathon Rigby
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Head of Oil Research and Lead Analyst
* Lydia Rose Emma Rainforth
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Equity Analyst
=====================
Operator
Welcome to the IFRS Webcast on the 28th of March 2019. There will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) I would like to introduce the first speaker, Mr. Tjerk Huysinga.
Tjerk Huysinga - Fluxys Belgium SA - Former Director
Good. Thanks a lot. Good
Royal Dutch Shell PLC to Discuss the Impact of IFRS 16 Leases Update Presentation Transcript
Mar 28, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...