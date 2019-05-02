Q1 2019 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Shell delivered another strong set of results in the first quarter of 2019. Building on the successes of 2018, in Q1 2019, we generated cash flow from operations excluding working capital movements of $12.1 billion and CCS earnings of $5.3 billion. These results show the combined strength of our strategy, portfolio and operational performance. We have reshaped Shell to deliver higher returns across our Upstream, Integrated Gas and Downstream businesses.



Today, I will present our Q1 results and then talk about portfolio highlights before providing more insight into our