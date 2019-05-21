Royal Dutch Shell PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Charles O. Holliday - Royal Dutch Shell plc - Chair



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Chad Holliday. I'm delighted to welcome you to this morning's Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc.



Safety is our highest priority in this meeting. Before we go any further, I'd like to say a few words about safety. If you see anything that you feel is unsafe or have concerns at all, please flag it out to one of the security staff you can see stationed in the room. If there should be a need to evacuate this room during the meeting, there will be an announcement that will be made and you will be given instructions how to exit through -- the nearest exit and where to gather once we are outside the building.



Let me start by introducing your Board and saying a few words about the nonexecutive directors who are seeking reelection today. Starting on my right, Ben Van Beurden, our Chief Executive Officer; followed by Jessica Uhl, our Chief Financial Officer. On my left, Tjalling Wiersma, who is standing in for our company secretary, Linda Szymanski, who's on leave; Gerard Kleisterlee, our