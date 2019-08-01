Q2 2019 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Royal Dutch Shell 2019 Q2 Announcement. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call will be recorded. I would like to introduce the first speaker, Mr. Ben Van Beurden. Please go ahead.



Ben Van Beurden - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, operator, and ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining us. Welcome to our second quarter results call. Jessica and I look forward to updating you on the continued delivery and performance in the short term but then, of course, also on the continued confidence that we have that we will meet our 2020 organic free cash flow outlook. Before we do all of that, let me highlight again the disclaimer statement.



Within today's call, I will take you through Shell's performance across the businesses. We'll give you some updates on performance and safety and then on our portfolio project delivery. Jessica will then cover the financial performance in more detail.



Let me begin with our earnings for the quarter, which were, of course, lower than recent levels