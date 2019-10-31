Q3 2019 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Royal Dutch Shell 2019 Q3 announcement. There will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mrs. Jessica Uhl. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Jessica Uhl - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Shell's third quarter results call, and thank you for joining us today.



Before we start, let me highlight the disclaimer statement. In today's call, I will take you through Shell's performance and the results for the third quarter. We will also look at how these results fit into our longer-term trends, supporting progress towards our outlook for 2020 organic free cash flow. Later, I will also highlight the successes we've seen in our retail and LNG businesses. Both of these businesses are core to our world-class investment case and embrace the strength of our brand, scale and capabilities.



So let us begin with our financial performance. Last quarter, we continued to