Ben Van Beurden - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Molly, and good morning to all of you, and thank you for joining virtually today. These are, of course, extraordinary times and we're very grateful for your understanding and also for the fact that you are with us on this call. And a special thanks, of course, to those of you who are calling in from another time zone, especially those whom it's late at night or early in the morning. A very warm welcome to all of you, our guests, on the line today.



Of course, before I go any further, let me highlight the disclaimer statement for a second. And I appreciate that many of you will be in a lockdown because of COVID-19, the coronavirus. And I appreciate that you, like many of others around the world, will be having to manage in the face of very challenging circumstances.



I am personally very proud of the way Shell's staff and contractors and suppliers have all come together in those circumstances to ensure that essential supplies continue to flow. I can