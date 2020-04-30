Q1 2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Ben Van Beurden - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you very much, Jennifer. And ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Shell's First Quarter Results Call for 2020. Thank you so much for joining us from wherever you are around the world.



Before I begin, can I just hope you and your families and your friends and your colleagues are safe and well and that you are taking good care through these extraordinary times.



I will, of course, as usual, start by highlighting the famous statement that you can now see on your screens. But during these highly uncertain times and highly uncertain outlook that we are facing, can I also stress that it's even more important to read and understand what we are saying in this note? So please take time to read it, and you have a moment after this call.



In an environment like this, a strong company like Shell needs to stay resilient. It needs to stay prudent and act responsibly, and it needs to take decisive action to preserve the long-term health of the company, which is crucial for staff, customers, the communities we operate in, debt