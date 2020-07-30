Q2 2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Royal Dutch Shell 2020 Q2 Results Announcement. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce the first speaker, Ben Van Beurden. Please go ahead.



Ben Van Beurden - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Rachel. And ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our second quarter 2020 results call. Thank you very much for joining us today. We realize it's a very busy day today. I hope that you and your families and friends and colleagues are safe and well and that you are taking good care through these very extraordinary times that we are facing at the moment.



Before I get going, let me point out to you again the disclaimer statement. But as I said, these are extraordinary times. They are challenging times for our business, many others, of course, as well. You will see the effect of COVID-19 and the overall global economic weakness and what they have meant for Shell in the second quarter when Jessica speaks shortly about the results.



And while there's, of course,