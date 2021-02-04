Feb 04, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 04, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jessica R. Uhl

Royal Dutch Shell plc - CFO & Executive Director



=====================

Jessica R. Uhl - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CFO & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone, to our Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year Results Presentation. 2020 was an extraordinary year. With the COVID pandemic, the economic downturn, dislocations in commodity prices with at 1 point for the first time in history and negative oil price. 2020 was a very challenging year across society.



For Shell, while it was tough, it was also a year of delivery, delivery of the decisive measures we took to preserve cash and the delivery of solid and resilient operational, safety and financial performance while we focused on care for our people, customers and communities.



Let us look at our performance in 2020 in more detail. Despite the weak macroeconomic conditions and various challenges impacting our staff and operations throughout the year, our adjusted earnings