Adam Eales

Anna Mascolo

Ben Van Beurden

Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director

Geraldine Wessing

Jessica Uhl

Royal Dutch Shell plc - CFO & Executive Director

Mallika Ishwaran

Melissa Williams



BUD DARR

Paul Stein



Ben Van Beurden - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director



Powering progress. That's how I think about our role. That's what I believe we do, and we should continue to do. And that is what I think is the case for Shell. Powering progress sets out our strategy to accelerate the transition of our business to a net-zero emissions business, purposefully and profitably. Powering progress delivers value for our shareholders, for our customers and for wider society.



It builds a strong and a resilient company by putting customers at the