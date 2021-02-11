Royal Dutch Shell PLC Strategy Day (Investor Q&A) Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to Royal Dutch Shell's Strategy Day 2021 for Investors Live Q&A Session.



Mr. Ben Van Beurden and Ms. Jessica Uhl.



Ben Van Beurden - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director



Well, thank you very much, Anna. And thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I hope you had a chance to look through the materials that we made available earlier today. But you're clearly here because you are hungry for more. We have given you our approach to managing cash with great discipline and our approach to carbon, and these are solid foundations for our future.



And we start from a very strong position, indeed. We have a unique platform to provide what our customers' want and need. We already have a range and a scale that few others can hope to match. The ambitions of others are actually to get where we are today.



We have a network of highly optimized energy assets that will allow us to achieve superior value. And we have a strong upstream