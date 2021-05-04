May 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Tjerk Huysinga - Royal Dutch Shell plc - EVP of IR



Welcome, everyone, to our webcast of enhanced quarterly disclosures. My name is Tjerk Huysinga, and I'm the Executive Vice President for Investor Relations at Shell. Today, my colleagues and I will provide you with more details on our new disclosures, which we presented together with the Q1 2021 results.



So our industry is evolving. The Shell of today is less of an old company than it was a decade ago. And in a decade from now, that will change even more. As we transform, we have set on a journey to enhance our disclosures and improve transparency for some time now.



In the third quarter 2019, we introduced the quarterly update note. A few quarters thereafter, we issued our quarterly press release. And during our most recent announced results announcement, we presented you with our updated quarterly data book. We've received positive feedback from many of you, and appreciate our ongoing dialogue because it's extremely important for us to know what new data points the market is looking for.



So recognizing the significance of our