Jul 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

Jul 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ben Van Beurden

Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director



=====================

Ben Van Beurden - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director



At Shell, we are moving at pace with our transition to net zero emissions purposefully and profitably. This quarter, we had another strong set of results. The resilience of our operations and unmatched cash flows show that we are delivering on our strategy.



The strength of our performance means we can step up shareholder distributions. So starting from the second quarter 2021, we are increasing the dividend to $0.24 per share. We're also launching share buybacks of $2 billion, which will be completed this year.



So here are some of the highlights from the quarter. Our adjusted earnings were $5.5 billion, up from $3.2 billion last quarter. And we delivered $14.2 billion of cash flow from operations, excluding working capital movements, one of the highest levels of cash