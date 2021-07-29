Jul 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation (Pre-Recorded)
Jul 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ben Van Beurden
Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director
=====================
Ben Van Beurden - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director
At Shell, we are moving at pace with our transition to net zero emissions purposefully and profitably. This quarter, we had another strong set of results. The resilience of our operations and unmatched cash flows show that we are delivering on our strategy.
The strength of our performance means we can step up shareholder distributions. So starting from the second quarter 2021, we are increasing the dividend to $0.24 per share. We're also launching share buybacks of $2 billion, which will be completed this year.
So here are some of the highlights from the quarter. Our adjusted earnings were $5.5 billion, up from $3.2 billion last quarter. And we delivered $14.2 billion of cash flow from operations, excluding working capital movements, one of the highest levels of cash
Q2 2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Earnings Presentation (Pre-Recorded) Transcript
Jul 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...