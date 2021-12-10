Royal Dutch Shell PLC Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrew Mackenzie - Royal Dutch Shell plc - Independent Chairman of the Board



So good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.



Before we kick off meetings at Shell, we always hold safety moments. And in that spirit, I'd like to note that our Chief Executive, Ben Van Beurden, is not in attendance today. And of course, while his attendance had been planned, he has unfortunately taken ill. Now he has tested negative for COVID, but in an abundance of caution and in line with our priority interest of safety first, we have prudently determined that it's in our best interest and in his interest and our attendees' health not for him to attend either physically or virtually.



So I think given that, which, of course, was a recent development, it's even more important today that our question-and-answer session focuses on the business of today's meeting. So in that vein, please understand when I emphasize that questions should be kept short and to the point. And likewise, on our side, we'll strive to keep our answers responsive but crisp to ensure efficiency and to allow as many questions as