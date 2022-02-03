Q4 2021 Shell PLC Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Shell plc Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Announcement Q&A. Today's session will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Ben Van Beurden - Shell plc - CEO & Director



Well, welcome, everyone, to the live Q&A on Shell's full year and fourth quarter 2021 results. We continue to deliver strong cash flows and earnings while we are progressing our transformation into a net-zero emissions business. This performance is, of course, the result of the strength of our strategy delivery and our portfolio. That's what we call Powering Progress profitably and purposefully.



Now today, Jessica and I will be answering your questions. (Operator Instructions) And with that, could we have the first question, please, Cecilia.



Questions and Answers:

The first question comes from Oswald Clint from Bernstein.- Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Research AnalystBen, could I ask one -- just one question to