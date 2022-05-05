May 05, 2022 / NTS GMT

The war in Ukraine is, first and foremost, a human tragedy. It has also led to significant disruption of energy markets and shown that secure, reliable and affordable energy cannot be taken for granted. We have been engaging with governments, customers and suppliers to provide support and solutions where we can. At the same time, we continue to deliver on our strategy.



With our partners in the U.K. and the U.S.A., we won bids to develop large-scale offshore wind farms with total generation capacity of 6.5 gigawatts. In China, we started up one of the world's largest hydrogen electrolyzers, and we are further expanding our electric vehicle charging network. And we recently announced the acquisition of Sprng Energy Group, one of India's leading renewable