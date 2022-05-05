Q1 2022 Shell PLC Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Sinead Gorman - Shell plc - Executive VP of Finance Upstream, CFO & Director



Welcome to our first quarter 2022 results presentation. Before I look at our performance, I would like to thank Jessica Uhl, who is leaving Shell after 17 years. Her distinguished Shell career culminated in 5 years as Chief Financial Officer, and she leaves an impressive legacy. She has been key in strengthening Shell's financial position whilst delivering some of the industry's best cash flows year after year, and I am honored and excited to follow in her footsteps.



Today, I will talk about our key developments, strategy delivery and our Q1 performance.



As the war continues in Ukraine, Shell is working hard to ensure the safety of our staff and contractors there and to support relief efforts. We are doing our utmost to keep retail sites operating in the country and supplies moving. We are supporting our