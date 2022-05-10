May 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Presentation
May 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ben Van Beurden
Shell plc - CEO & Director
* Edward D. Daniels
Shell plc - Strategy, Sustainability & Corporate Relations Director
* Sinead Gorman
Shell plc - Executive VP of Finance Upstream, CFO & Director
* Tjerk Huysinga
Shell plc - EVP of IR
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Amy Wong
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Anish Kapadia
Palissy Advisors Limited - Director & Head of Energy
* Biraj Borkhataria
RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director, Co-Head of European Energy Research Team & Lead Analyst
* Christopher Kuplent
BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of European Energy Equity Research
* Lucas Oliver Herrmann
BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Head of Oil and Gas Research
* Martijn Rats
Morgan Stanley,
Shell PLC Annual ESG Update Presentation Transcript
May 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...