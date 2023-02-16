Feb 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Cederic Cremers
* Steve Hill
Shell plc - EVP of Shell Energy
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Anish Kapadia
Palissy Advisors Limited - Director & Head of Energy
* Christopher Kuplent
BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of European Energy Equity Research
* Giacomo Romeo
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Irene Himona
Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst
* Kim Anne-Laure Fustier
HSBC, Research Division - Head of European Oil & Gas Research
* Lydia Rose Emma Rainforth
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Equity Analyst
* Paul Cheng
Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Cederic Cremers -
Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, everybody, and thank
Shell PLC LNG Outlook Presentation Transcript
Feb 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...