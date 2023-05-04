Q1 2023 Shell PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Welcome to Shell's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Announcement. Shell's CFO, Sinead Gorman, will present the results, then host a Q&A session along with Shell's CEO, Wael Sawan. (Operator Instructions) We will now begin the presentation.



Sinead Gorman - Shell plc - CFO & Director



Welcome to Shell's 2023 First Quarter Results Presentation. Despite a less favorable macro environment than last quarter, we delivered another set of strong results. Our performance was due to our well-positioned resilient portfolio and improved operational delivery. Our adjusted earnings were $9.6 billion, and our adjusted EBITDA was $21.4 billion, exceeding last quarter's adjusted EBITDA. And we delivered $14.2 billion of cash flow from operations.



Our Integrated Gas business performed very well with improved utilization, robust performance in Australia, continued excellent operational performance at Pearl GTL and strong trading and optimization results. We also played an important role in securing gas supplies for Europe this past winter by storing 50% more gas