Shell PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 14, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Tjerk Huysinga - Shell plc - EVP of IR



Good morning all. If I can have your attention, please. Thank you very much. We will start with the safety briefing. And the safety briefing will be done by Joe from the New York Stock Exchange. Joe?



Joseph Carey -



