Jul 27, 2023 / NTS GMT

Wael Sawan - Shell plc - CEO & Director



Welcome, everyone. Today, Sinead and I will be presenting our second quarter results for 2023. During Capital Markets Day, we reiterated our commitment to our Powering Progress strategy, including net-zero emissions by 2050. We also outlined our plans over the coming years to deliver more value with less emissions. I'm pleased with the progress that we are making on our journey.



In the first half of this year, we delivered our second highest adjusted earnings in a decade, better than in the same period in 2014 when the average Brent oil price stood at some $110 per barrel compared with $80 per barrel this year. And we continue to help our customers cut their carbon emissions while reducing emissions from our own operations. For instance, in the first half of this year, we removed 0.4 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions through abatement projects. This removal is equivalent to taking more than 160,000 cars off of Europe's roads for a year.



Performance, discipline and simplification continue to be our guiding principles. And in the second