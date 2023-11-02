Q3 2023 Shell PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Welcome to Shell's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Announcement.



Shell's CFO, Sinead Gorman, will present the results then host a Q&A session along with Shell's CEO, Wael Sawan. (Operator Instructions)



Sinead Gorman - Shell plc - CFO & Director



Welcome to Shell's third quarter results presentation. During Capital Markets Day in June, we outlined how we will deliver more value with less emissions, guided by our principles of performance, discipline and simplification. These principles are driving our everyday decisions and actions with the ultimate aim of enhancing shareholder value. Nearly 5 months on and we're capturing opportunities that are delivering robust results and furthering our strategy. And there have been some great examples of performance this quarter.



Take Pearl GTL, in Qatar, which has one of its best operational performances with a controllable availability of 97%. Or Timi, in Malaysia, where gas production has started. This unmanned platform is more cost efficient than