Feb 01, 2024

Presentation with CEO and CFO (Pre-Recorded)

Feb 01, 2024 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Sinead Gorman

Shell plc - CFO & Director

Wael Sawan

Shell plc - CEO & Director



Wael Sawan - Shell plc - CEO & Director



Welcome, everyone. Today, Sinead and I will present to you the 2023 fourth quarter and full year results. We had another year of very strong performance, delivering the second highest cash flow from operations in Shell's history despite the external uncertainty and volatility.



Starting with safety, which remains our top priority. Our personal safety results last year were slightly lower than in 2022, and our teams are determined to make sure 2024 is a year of improvement. I am, however, really pleased that our process safety results set a new record for Shell, confirming our top-tier performance in the industry. We are also making good progress across the targets outlined at our Capital Markets Day and expect more to come as we progress through