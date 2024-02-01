Q4 2023 Shell PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Shell's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Announcement. Shell's CEO, Wael Sawan; and CFO, Sinead Gorman will present the results, then host a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions). We will now begin the presentation.



Wael Sawan - Shell plc - CEO & Director



Welcome, everyone. Today, Sinead and I will present to you the 2023 Fourth quarter and Full year results. We had another year of very strong performance, delivering the second highest cash flow from operations in Shell's history despite the external uncertainty and volatility.



Starting with safety, which remains our top priority. Our personal safety results last year were slightly lower than in 2022, and our teams are determined to make sure 2024 is a year of improvement. I am, however, really pleased that our process safety results set a new record for Shell, confirming our top-tier performance in the industry.



We are also making good progress across the targets outlined at our Capital Markets Day and expect more to come as we progress through 2024 and