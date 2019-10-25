Q3 2019 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Cheol Woo Park - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Cheol Woo Park, in charge of IR in Shinhan Financial Group. Thank you very much for joining our earnings conference call. We will now start the earnings conference call for 2019 third quarter. We have, our CSO, Woo Hyuk Park; CFO, Sunghun Yu; as well as Mr. [Tae-yeon Kim], in charge of Treasury and Finance, attending today's call. We will start with a presentation on our third quarter results by our CFO, Yu; followed by a Q&A session.



We will now hear the presentation on our third quarter results from our CFO.



Sunghun Yu - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy President & CFO



Good afternoon. This is Sunghun Yu, CFO, in charge of Finance and Treasury at Shinhan Financial Group. Thank you for joining our third quarter 2019 earnings conference call. I would like to now start our presentation on the group's business results for the third quarter.



Please turn to Page 3, which is our performance highlights. Shinhan