Q1 2020 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Cheol Woo Park - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. I am Park Cheol Woo, Head of the IR. I'd like to thank everyone for taking part in today's event and will now begin the 2020 Q1 Earnings Presentation.



We'd like to ask for your understanding that for this particular earnings presentation, as part of our efforts to observe social distancing, we will only be providing audio contents with minimum outside attendees.



Joining us today are CFO, Yu Sunghun; and CSO, Park Sunghun (sic) [Woo Hyuk] ; and the Managing Director of Finance, [Kim Tae-yeon].



After a presentation by CFO, Yu Sunghun, on the business results of 2020 Q1, we will be holding a Q&A session.



I now invite the CFO, Yu Sunghun, for the earnings presentation for Q1 of 2020.



Sunghun Yu - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Former Deputy President & CFO



Good afternoon. I am Yu Sunghun, the group's CFO. First of all, I would like to thank the shareholders, investors, analysts and journalists from home and abroad for