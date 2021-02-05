Q4 2020 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Cheol Woo Park - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



Good afternoon. I am IR, Park Cheol Woo, Head of IR. I would like to thank all of you for taking part in today's event, and we'll now commence the 2020 Q4 earnings presentation.



We ask for your understanding that only oral presentation is being provided due to the COVID-19 and since Q1 of last year. Once again, we ask for your understanding.



With us today is our CFO, Roh Yong-hoon; CMO, Heo Young-taeg; CSSO, Park Sung-hyun; and CRO, Bang Dong-kwon.



We will begin with the presentation of the 2020 Q4 business results by CFO, Roh Yong-hoon; and an explanation on the group's ESG strategy by CSSO, Park Sung-hyun; and afterwards, we'll move on to a Q&A session.



We'll now invite CFO, Roh Yong-hoon, to walk us through the business results of Q4 2020.



Yong-hoon Roh - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy President & CFO



Good afternoon. I'm Roh Yong-hoon, the CFO of Shinhan Financial Group. I would like to thank all of you for taking part in