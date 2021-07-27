Q2 2021 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT

Cheol Woo Park - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



Greetings. I am Park Cheol Woo, the IRO. With the resurgence of COVID-19, we have been conducting our business results presentations in audio for more than 1 year, although we had planned to go back to video. We wish to see you via video in the near future. And from now on, we will begin the Shinhan Financial Group 2021 first half business results presentation.



We have here with us at the earnings presentation our executives, and from the previous quarter's earnings release, we are holding it earlier in the day so that the market can analyze our performance in more detail. We would like to ask, not only institutional investors, but also individual investors, for your keen interest. As I had mentioned, we have here with us our Group CFO, Roh Yong-hoon, Group CDO and Shinhan DS CEO, Yi Sunny; Group CMO, Heo Young-taeg; Group CSSO, Park Sung-hyun; and Group CRO, Bang Dong-kwon.



First, CFO, Roh Young-hoon, will walk us through the 2021 first half business results, and then we will engage in a Q&A session with all of you. I