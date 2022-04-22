Q1 2022 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Now, we will start the 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. On today's conference call we have, first of all, our Shinhan Financial Group CFO, Taekyung Lee, who will be providing the [main] presentation; we have the group CMO, Young-taeg Heo; we also